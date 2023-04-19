The coach: “If I had to use a term for my players, it would be sacrifice. We are happy for the fans who have always supported us. It is an honor to have supporters like them”

To celebrate a historic day Pioli starts from afar, and always from the rain. October 2020, Rio Ave-Milan, endless series of penalties: “It all started there. From that match. I coach a group with a heart this big”. Who today celebrates a Champions League semi-final after 16 years of waiting. The last one was against Manchester United, now – probably – against Inzaghi’s Inter: “It looks like this, let’s see tomorrow. They would be two stimulating, very difficult clashes. And now let me tell you: qualification is deserved”.

Sacrifice — Key word: sacrifice. Diaz played full back and full back, doubling Kvara and isolating his plays. Ditto Messias, who took over at the start of the second half: “The 1-0 in the first leg helped us. We chose not to give Osimhen depth, perhaps we should have dribbled better in the second half, but it fits. If I had to use a term for my guys I would say sacrifice. We had faith in our teammates and in our way of playing. We are happy for the fans who have always supported us. It is an honor to have supporters like them.” See also This will be the third uniform of Chivas for the Clausura 2023

Krunic — Words of praise for Krunic: “He hasn’t done anything wrong. He has readings of the game that few others have. He’s very important, and now I’m happy that everyone notices it. step up and you need patience”. He had.

