The referee error was too heavy and Stefano Pioli’s analysis can only start from that goal canceled by Messias. “After that episode I tried to calm down my players but I couldn’t calm them down. We knew we had been wronged and we lost our clarity. He whistled that half foul on Rebic who maybe wasn’t even there when the ball was already on. Messias. And rightly he never whistled those contacts in the whole game. We too have our faults, because he didn’t have to finish 1-0 in the first half. Then there were some difficulties but we could win anyway. We created 7- 8 scoring but we weren’t very effective sidelines beyond the penalty missed by Theo Hernandez. After the 1-1 we could win and we lost, it’s a heavy defeat. We could have done better even on their equal goal. “