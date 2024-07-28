Paris France.- Mexican boxer Miguel Ángel Martínez, at 23 years of age, is preparing for his Olympic debut in Paris 2024.

“Piolín” will face Uzbek Ruslan Abdullaev in the 63.5-kilogram category at the French sports event on Monday morning (Mexico time).

The fight between Martínez from Durango will be part of the round of 32 of the Olympic tournament.

Miguel Ángel got into boxing at the urging of his grandfather Heriberto and also after seeing a fight with the current world champion from Sonora, Oscar Valdez, who represented Mexico in two Olympic events.

Martínez, who started in this sport at the age of 10, obtained a fifth place in the Youth World Championship in 2023, and that helped him to have some support that got him fully into amateur boxing and not think about making the jump to professional boxing.

“Piolín” also won silver at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

Boxing is the sport that has given Mexico the second most medals at the Olympic Games, with a total of 13 medals – diving is first with 15 – and the most recent is that of Misael Rodríguez in the 75 kilograms, which he won eight years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

This medal broke a long drought, as the previous one was won by Christian Bejarano in Sydney 2000, the bronze in Lightweight.