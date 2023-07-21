“I want a happy Milan, I want to be a happy coach.” Word of Stefano Pioli, Milan coach, during a long interview with Sky Sport in view of next season. “It’s beautiful and difficult to win a Scudetto, it gives you an idea of ​​what you’ve done in the season. Winning the Champions League would be something exceptional but a little luck would also be needed,” he added. On the farewell of Maldini and Massara, Pioli said: “The club has decided to change the page, but what we have done is not forgotten. All the people who have worked with us have made a contribution and have been very important. Now there are different people with whom I relate but I see in them great enthusiasm and desire to do well,” he continued. “Going back and reviewing certain negative matches, it is in those moments that the fans have shown that they are unique and special, they have supported us with incredible warmth and trust”.

new arrivals

“The 4-3-3 system can be a reference system, but there could also be others. We are used to change, but the important thing will be to have a great spirit. New players have arrived, mature and who know how to stay on the pitch” declared the Milan coach. “In midfield we were looking for players with new characteristics, with the arrival of Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders we will have more quality players capable of handling the ball and who will allow us to try to be more offensive and dominant. I would like players who make the right choices at the right time, something we haven’t always succeeded in the past,” explained Pioli on the new arrivals. “Loftus-Cheek is a strong player, who combines strength and physicality who likes to insert himself. I would like him to continue in the opposing box. Reijnders is a quality player who also knows how to find goals and send his teammates in goal,” he added. And in attack “Pulisic is a player who knows how to do the right thing at the right time, he can play various roles and can skip the opponent both in one-on-one and in insertion. He is a different player from the ones we have, I think that inserting different players can give us unpredictability to be more dangerous”.