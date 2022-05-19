The Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli has been awarded as the best coach of the month of May, the award will be given to him on Sunday

Well deserved award for Stefano Pioli, that Lega Serie A has elected May Coach Of The Month. The Rossoneri coach will receive the prestigious award in the Sassuolo-Milan pre-match, scheduled for Sunday 22 May at 6 pm at the Mapei Stadium Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia.

A jury made up of directors of sports news organizations decided the Parma coach as the winner. Not only the sporting successes and the quality of the game were evaluated, but also the behavior and fair play held on the sidelines.

The CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo expressed himself as follows on Stefano Pioli: “The Milan coach was able to convey mental strength and serenity to a young group at the decisive moment of the championship. In May, the Rossoneri demonstrated the ideas and determination of their coach, who was good at shaping an effective team both in defense. than in attack “.

