Thus the Rossoneri coach after the defeat and exit from the semifinal: “Lack of precision and quality. The substitutions? I was about to make them, then they scored”

Disappointed. Very disappointed. Pioli appears in front of the cameras with the eyes of someone who tried to do the feat and came out with a handful of flies in hand, one step away from the Champions League final. Lautaro’s goal shattered Milan’s dreams, as did the 2-0 win in the first leg. “Am I the most disappointed manager in the world right now? Well, it’s inevitable. We wanted the final and we weren’t able to achieve it. Too bad, that’s how it went. Those first 10 minutes of the first leg were decisive, taking those two goals compromised everything.”

Future and Champions — Pioli underlined the path taken by his boys. Now the goal is fourth place. Qualification for the next Champions League. “We were the youngest group to win the Scudetto, so it’s difficult to talk about a negative path. We tried to be competitive in two competitions. Going out in the semifinals is a disappointment, but something was still missing this year. See also Synchronized swimming, the Italian Federation hosts the Ukrainian national team fleeing from Kiev

We didn’t manage to have the right pace in the championship. Now we have to finish the season well, without negativity, because we want fourth place. I’m sure this year has taught us a lot at team level. We can start again with even more certainties. The base, as mentioned on other occasions, is excellent”. Change chapter: “I was preparing them and we conceded goals, then the game is almost over”.

May 16, 2023 (change May 17, 2023 | 01:27)

