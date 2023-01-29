The Rossoneri coach after the defeat against Sassuolo: “We will work to rediscover the game that worked up until 20 days ago. The next challenge is the derby, we must be prepared to play a great game”

Another defeat, in what should have been the turning point. Milan collects a painful and unexpected 5-2 at San Siro, and Stefano Pioli doesn’t hide the difficulties: “It’s clear, there’s disappointment. We don’t go that far. Surely the latest performances see us in difficulty, certain situations will need to be improved. We have to react. We probably won’t be able to win the Scudetto again, our Scudetto will be the Champions League.”

The reaction — The last victory came on January 4, when he returned to the field after the World Cup. Two draws and two defeats in the league, elimination in the Italian Cup, the Super Cup final lost against Inter. And on the theory that the team has turned off the light, Pioli says: “Since the non-victory with Roma we have no longer put our performances into the field on a technical and mental level. The last few days of training have been the best, in terms of performance and attention. Now as soon as we take a slap we are unable to react. I understand that the serenity we had before is no longer there, so we have to show that we can still have a good championship and hit the Champions League zone. I will make and we will make the best decisions together with the club. We have the derby, we want to react, get out of this situation.” See also Gnonto makes Mancini's Italy dream. Boom debut for the "Latin player of the goal"

Changes — On training and possible changes, Pioli says: “I’m thinking about many things. Everything that worked for us in these two years, which allowed us to play good football, isn’t working right now. If you want to change the results something you have to change. I will take the appropriate decisions to help the team have more energy, to have more balance in both phases of the game.” No alibi for Pioli: “It would be easy to say that I have found different players, or with a full stomach. But the biggest regret is that it is not so. You think that he doesn’t know how to use the stick, that he doesn’t take them to retreat. But we have the right desire, we no longer have the ability to react to the difficulties of the match. I have always spoken clearly with the team, I will continue to do so. I’ll do something different, at a tactical level, or at a management level because what worked 20 days ago doesn’t work anymore”. See also Qatar 2022 World Cup towards Argentina-France. LISTEN TO THE BUSINESS PODCAST

Tatarusanu — No finger pointed, not even on Tatarusanu: “When a team suffers so much, it’s clear that even the goalkeeper gets into trouble. I won’t stop at the goalkeeper, but the team must keep the field more united, with better distances. We will work during the week to bring about changes quickly because the next game is important, we must be prepared to play a great game.”

January 29, 2023 (change January 29, 2023 | 3:25 pm)

