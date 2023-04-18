Rome (Reuters)

Milan coach Stefano Pioli said that his team will not change its plans or the way it plays in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, despite the return of the Italian league’s top scorer Victor Osimhen to the ranks of Naples.

Ismail bin Nasser led Milan to a 1-0 victory over its guest, Napoli, the leaders of the Italian League, in the first leg, last Wednesday.

This was Milan’s second successive victory over Napoli, after an overwhelming 4-0 victory over coach Luciano Spalletti’s team outside his stadium, earlier this month.

Nigerian Osimhen missed both matches with a thigh injury.

Pioli told reporters: “He is a strong, impressive and decisive striker in front of goal, and we give him a thousand accounts, but at the same time we have our way of playing and we will not change it.

We watched Napoli in previous matches and touched his way of slowing down the tempo or speeding up the pace of play, which are more important matters with a player like Osimhen.

Pioli added that his team’s slight advantage from the first leg was not enough to give him a rest against a rival of the size of Napoli, who is fierce and has not lost at home in his last 12 Champions League matches.

“We have a slight advantage,” he said. We need to play our way as a team and control the ball well when we have it. This will be an important element.

While Napoli will miss center back Kim Min-jae, midfielder Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa and striker Giovanni Simeone, Pioli’s only injury concern is French striker Olivier Giroud, who has an Achilles problem.

Pioli said, “Jiro faced a slight problem in training, but he overcame it and is ready to play.”