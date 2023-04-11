Stefano Pioli, coach of Milan, is speaking at the press conference on the eve of the Champions League match against Napoli, for the first leg of the quarter-finals (April 12 at 9pm). “We are serene, we have prepared the match in the best possible way. It’s a difficult match, we know we have to put in a great performance.”

“The Champions League is part of Milan’s history – continued the coach – for us it’s an important match and we want to do everything to get through knowing that Napoli are a very strong team”. On the two previous matches in the championship, Pioli was clear: “This is another competition, the direct clashes in the championship were two difficult matches between two strong teams. But each game makes its own story, they too could field different situations and we will have to be good at making choices.”