Stefano Pioli has little reason to smile, after the second consecutive 0-0 of his Milan. “We knew the difficulty of the match against Toro, we didn’t create many scoring chances but we had many favorable situations, unfortunately we are lacking the spark – he said to Dazn’s microphones at the end of the match -. We fought ball for ball, but it’s a period They’ve been giving us two or three weeks as favorites, then unfortunately missteps occur. Sometimes they’ve given us as super favorites, sometimes Inter, sometimes Napoli, it’s useless to make percentages, for the Scudetto it can happen still of everything. Too bad, because the team played and must continue like this. “

Pioli protested briskly with the referee after the final whistle, being cautioned. “Without disrespect, but I was nervous. It makes no sense to give so many minutes of recovery, if you do not first protect the rhythm of the game. In recovery how many minutes are played?”. On the moment of Milan in general, the coach thinks this way: “I have not seen an anxious team, then it is clear that these games weigh because we are playing something extraordinary. Today we had a young formation on the field, there is a little more pressure but it is because we wanted it, we were good at winning it “. He closes the contact between Theo Hernandez and Singo in the area, on which the Rossoneri have asked for a penalty. Pioli glosses: “I don’t want to talk about it, I’ll never talk about arbitrage again.”