At one point she had dangerously started to resemble one of those foolish games of the recent period with a thousand attempts, lack of clarity and zero goals. Leao had tried, then Giroud, but there seemed to be no way to adjust the aim. And it took yet another feat of Maignan to keep Milan alive. But when Terracciano disguised himself as Santa Claus out of season, Leao decided to discard the cadeau . Discard in the sense of opening the package, thanking it and taking it home. At that point, even Pioli was able to explode in a liberating exultation. Certainly more blatant than Leao, who remained almost motionless. Then, at the end of the game, the coach hugged the Portuguese tightly.

Aid from the bench

–

“I experienced the goal as a liberation, of course – smiles Pioli at the end of the match -. But above all I saw the right mentality and this is the most important thing. We have always worked as a team, continuing to be dangerous. In games like this, which remain on the razor’s edge, there is always tension and the players have been really good. Despite their young age, they have overcome several stages of suffering and in this sense we are at a good point. The difficulty in scoring? In front of us we have the qualities to be dangerous and also concrete “. Then the Rossoneri coach outlines a very effective image: “Ours is a perfect assembly line, which starts from the top and therefore from the club. The club has always trusted us, the managers believe in my work, I believe in my work and in the players, and we are all positive together. That’s right, it’s about the whole thing. People feel if there is respect for themselves. The important thing is to always be more than 5 compared to last year, which is our goal. Ours is a continuous progression, we don’t even know our growth margins, but we can certainly grow further. Many, among other things, it is the first time that they fight for certain things. Why do we win in the race finals? Because above all the players who are playing less enter with the absolute desire to help the team until the end: in this way you become a team and thus overcome the difficulties “.