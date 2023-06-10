A contact to try and steal Evan Ndicka from Roma. Because the 23-year-old who will be released from Eintracht Frankfurt on 30 June is also tempting for Milan who, through his coach, have tried to convince the defender to prefer the Rossoneri offer to that of the Friedkins’ club.

In fact, in the past few hours, Stefano Pioli has personally contacted the 1999 class, explaining the AC Milan project to him: a phone call appreciated by the player who, however, did not receive the hoped-for guarantees. The coach did not guarantee Ndicka a starting shirt, a potentially decisive factor – in favor of Roma – given that the Frenchman would play a central role in the capital next season.

mou factor

—

It was directly José Mourinho who reassured Ndicka about the importance of moving to Fulvio Bernardini, who has already had the opportunity to discuss both with the boy and with his agents (a month ago they were in Trigoria as evidenced by a photo published with the Special One on the Instagram profile of Ams Talent Consulting). In recent weeks, the entourage of the Frenchman has gone to the Olimpico at least three times to watch Roma matches and, with the general manager Tiago Pinto, there is already a principle of understanding. The proposal put forward by the Giallorossi is a five-year contract with salary exceeding 3 million per season. Plus the guarantee of a starting position, an element that currently seems to make the difference. The tug of war with Milan has not yet been officially won, but as the hours go by, Roma are acquiring an ever greater advantage. Which could materialize during the next week.