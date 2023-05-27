The words of the Rossoneri coach on the eve of the match in Turin: “Let’s not forget where we came from. The formation? Diaz is playing”

From our correspondent Marco Pasotto

Stefano Pioli speaks on the eve of the super match against Juve: “Beating Juve? Yes, it’s important. It will be the continuation of a path that has seen very positive results and also some disappointments. Let’s never forget where we started from. By winning tomorrow we will certainly be in the Champions League”.

market? not now — “Now is not the time to talk about renewals and the future. It’s too important to finish the season well. We will play with Diaz in the frontline who is doing well!” said the Rossoneri coach.

Juve — “Juventus penalty? The timing is not what one would hope for in a regular championship – continued Pioli -. We all hope it will be definitive, but better timing is needed”. And then: “We will find a determined and concentrated Juventus, it is the team with Napoli that has won the most points in the home games. It is the end of the season and we must do everything to reach fourth place or even better”. See also Napoli threatens and Milan hits

May 27, 2023 (change May 27, 2023 | 14:03)

