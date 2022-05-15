“Pioli is on fire” at full volume, at the end of Milan-Atalanta. And the Rossoneri coach dances, replies, greets, in Milan’s last home match in this crazy season. They are anxious minutes: if Inter do not win in Cagliari, the Devil’s party for the regain of the Scudetto will be complete already tonight. But it is early, for now everything continues (almost) as always. And the Rossoneri coach introduces himself to Dazn’s microphones, while the Rossoneri people are still inside the Meazza singing. “It’s been a year that the fans excite me with their affection – he says -. How am I living these weeks? In a normal way, because I see the right attitude and the attention you need. And I see my players focused and serene. I showed them the interview in which Kobe Bryant said that at 2-0 the work is not finished … and it must also apply to us, we remain focused and determined, there is still a week left. I have forbidden everyone to make plans for tonight “.