The Rossoneri coach is still not unbalanced after the 2-0 at Atalanta, which brings Milan closer to the Scudetto: “I have forbidden everyone to make plans for tonight”
“Pioli is on fire” at full volume, at the end of Milan-Atalanta. And the Rossoneri coach dances, replies, greets, in Milan’s last home match in this crazy season. They are anxious minutes: if Inter do not win in Cagliari, the Devil’s party for the regain of the Scudetto will be complete already tonight. But it is early, for now everything continues (almost) as always. And the Rossoneri coach introduces himself to Dazn’s microphones, while the Rossoneri people are still inside the Meazza singing. “It’s been a year that the fans excite me with their affection – he says -. How am I living these weeks? In a normal way, because I see the right attitude and the attention you need. And I see my players focused and serene. I showed them the interview in which Kobe Bryant said that at 2-0 the work is not finished … and it must also apply to us, we remain focused and determined, there is still a week left. I have forbidden everyone to make plans for tonight “.
Lucidity and pride
Pioli then analyzes the match with the Goddess: “I am very satisfied because we played against a strong team, conceding little – he assures -. We were able to find solutions and create spaces. My players were good at not losing lucidity. and to always believe in them. Seeing them so available makes me and my staff proud, I can ask them anything. How do we feel? The victory against Verona has given us even more confidence and awareness, every time we try to cover up our defects and enhance our our qualities “. On Ibrahimovic’s failure to enter: “I needed other players on the pitch, Zlatan wanted to play but he understood.”
