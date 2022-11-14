Last night the Rossoneri coach immediately joined the family in Parma after the match against Fiorentina. Club messages for the disappearance of his wife Barbara’s brother
Stefano Pioli’s tears and subsequent absence in the post-Fiorentina interview had sounded an alarm bell. Today, with the message of condolences from the Rossoneri, everything was clearer: “Milan – we read on the official channels of the club – touched the whole family of our coach in a strong and intense embrace for the loss of their dear brother-in-law Luca. “. The technician, after the triple whistle, had read the dramatic message on his phone and then immediately set off for Parma to reach his relatives: Paolo Maldini had introduced himself to the microphones, explaining the absence of Pioli for “family reasons. “.
The cousins
–
A little later, in the morning, it was also the turn of Inter to make their closeness to the Nerazzurri coach in the 2016-17 season, visibly touched by the death of his wife Barbara’s brother, who died suddenly due to a heart attack. 63 years old: “FC Internazionale Milano expresses its condolences and draws close to Stefano Pioli and his family in this moment of mourning”.
November 14, 2022 (change November 14, 2022 | 13:06)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Pioli #tears #loss #brotherinlaw #condolences #Milan #Inter
Leave a Reply