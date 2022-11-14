Stefano Pioli’s tears and subsequent absence in the post-Fiorentina interview had sounded an alarm bell. Today, with the message of condolences from the Rossoneri, everything was clearer: “Milan – we read on the official channels of the club – touched the whole family of our coach in a strong and intense embrace for the loss of their dear brother-in-law Luca. “. The technician, after the triple whistle, had read the dramatic message on his phone and then immediately set off for Parma to reach his relatives: Paolo Maldini had introduced himself to the microphones, explaining the absence of Pioli for “family reasons. “.