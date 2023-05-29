The Pioli method strikes again. Milan beats Juventus at the Allianz and qualifies for the Champions League for the third year in a row. Since Stefano took the Rossoneri bench he has always hit Europe, but now he craves “strong players”. The only way to be able to compete in two competitions: “What can I say about the new arrivals? It depends on what the club wants to do. If the goal is to remain competitive in both competitions and repeat what we did in the Champions League, then strong players”. From Milan.

Goals

—

Maldini and Massara have targeted several players. The key word is “young”, such as Lois Openda of Lens, 23, but Pioli reiterated that players of a level are needed: “If they are young and also strong, that’s fine, but I repeat: regarding the plan for next year it depends on what the company wants to do.” Meanwhile, Milan have once again achieved the Champions League: “Going out in the semi-final against Inter hurt us, and we could have done more in the league. We need to start where we started and see where we are. This year we tried to be competitive in two competitions, and we lacked something. It’s a solid team, it has a strong base, now let’s enjoy this victory. It wasn’t easy. It was a particular season. We played five months without Maignan, without taking anything away to Tatarusanu. For the first time some players took part in the World Cup and they struggled to find the best condition”.