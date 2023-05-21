The coach after the 5-1 win against Sampdoria: “De Ketelaere? We’ll evaluate it at the end of the season… It will be a year from which we’ll learn a lot, we want to improve the squad”

Five slaps to believe in fourth place. Milan gets rid of Sampdoria, celebrates Giroud in his first hat-trick for the Rossoneri and makes Pioli happy, who is now looking at the match against Juve with more serenity: “We had to restart the engines and we succeeded. That’s good”. These are the words of Stefano Pioli in the post match.

Balance sheets — The five goals help. The Rossoneri coach presents himself to the microphones a little more relaxed, but aware that the year is not over yet: “There are two games left, then it will be time to take stock. In the Champions League we went beyond expectations, last year we went out to groups and this year we reached the semi-final. In the league we had little continuity however, and that was our limit. Now we’re headed to Juve, it will be fundamental and we need the best possible performance.” See also Dest: "I can also play as an offensive winger. Pioli's game helps me"

Learn — The keyword is “path”. Joys and disappointments. Smiles and tears. “Ours is a path that has given us a lot of satisfaction. We won a Scudetto, conquered a Champions League semi-final, but now we have to raise the bar. I am proud of the choices of the club, the managers and the players, we are working to grow. We will learn a lot from this season, more than we learned last year.”

Players from Milan — Market chapter. Pioli doesn’t say too much, he doesn’t bring up names, but he leverages once again on the journey made and on what to do: “We want to improve the squad. The team has a solid base, the club has been good at extending the contracts of important players. This year we have seen that there are no starters and reserves, but players from Milan. And we want to sign players like that. I don’t know anything about the transfer market yet. I repeat: I am proud of the path we are taking. And in a similar journey there are difficulties , as it should be. We know what we have to do, we know who we are, we will try to continue like this”. The last comment is on De Ketelaere, who arrived in the summer for 32 million and never really played a leading role. The Belgian did not engrave. Pioli answered the question about his future as follows: “We’ll evaluate everything at the end of the season, I still don’t know anything…”. See also The World Cup won with the 23. And that special meeting...

May 20, 2023 (change May 20, 2023 | 11:13 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pioli #balance #sheets #Juve #Players #Milan #needed