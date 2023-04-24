It usually doesn’t happen. Usually, one player takes turns speaking. This time, however, the motivational speech before the match in the middle of the field, with the team gathered in a circle, was done directly by Pioli. Maybe he had seen something he didn’t like in the warm-up (and Milan in the first half would support this thesis) or maybe it was too important to remind his troops of the capital importance of not losing any more points in the league.

In the end, more or less everything worked out, thanks also to a decidedly more tonic second half, net of Leao’s two spells of course. Pioli thus closes a sort of circle with Lecce – who had forced him to a very bitter draw on his first bench in the Rossoneri -, hits the 100th victory (including penalties) at the helm of the Diavolo and, above all, at the same time Inter in line and give a good sprinkling of pepper on tomorrow’s away match for Roma in Bergamo.

Growth

—

“My prayer speech? I wanted to convey the concept that it was necessary to start strong, I wanted the energies of the Champions League to be brought onto the field”, says Pioli. Then it is inevitable to talk about Leao: “He is an intelligent boy. But he has to go and close in more at the far post, because there are few full-backs who can physically hold him up. He has everything to improve even these little things, in order to grow definitively ”. Lecce archived, but Inter who in the end hovers in all the speeches. “Today there was no need to be stimulated by the Nerazzurri victory. I told the boys that today’s matches and in Rome next Saturday will probably be the ones that will determine our final placement. We have overcome the difficult moments and now we are fine. Then, it is clear, the derbies will be two fantastic matches, to be experienced with great emotion. But there is time. Now let’s think about Rome, it is said that direct clashes are worth double, and we will know how to deal with it. We have the Champions League dream, but we’ll get it out later. The championship is very important.” And there is also room for a note to the team: “There was no lucidity in managing the last quarter of the pitch. We made too many wrong choices, we needed to open the game faster. Having said that, we still won without risking almost anything”.