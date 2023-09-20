Stefano Pioli is satisfied. Milan didn’t score, they lost two points, they wasted a lot, but the Rossoneri coach stands with his players: “I have nothing to say about the performance, I’m happy. Obviously the flaw is not having finalized the opportunities.” Many. Leao above all, but also Giroud, Chukwueze, Reijnders. Milan hit the Newcastle wall and didn’t go beyond the 0-0.

many chances

“It’s really a shame not to have finalized the chances. We played against a strong opponent and we did better than them in everything. We were more intense, we had more quality.” Only the last spark was missing. As for example for Leao, who instead of kicking preferred to attempt a backheel: “I thought he would break the door, he had done everything very well. I repeat, it is a shame especially for the fans. They deserved to win. Tonight we have our heads held high. team responded well after the defeat in the derby. I was never afraid of this. I was sure of my players’ reaction.”