Good news for Pioli. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is available again. The Swede, who had been sidelined for about a month due to a muscle problem suffered in the national team, spent the entire session with his team-mates three days before Milan-Lecce, also taking part in the practice match against the Under 18 team. The Swede is back on the pitch, this probably means that he will be available for Sunday’s match against Lecce, scheduled for 6pm.

Ibra has missed the last three league games with a thigh problem. You didn’t participate in the Champions League matches because you were out of the list. With Lecce, net of relapses, you will be available again. His last appearance dates back to 18 March against Udinese, where he became the oldest scorer in Serie A history, surpassing Costacurta. Now he’s aiming for Lecce, where he has scored three goals in his career. The latest in the 2011-2012 vintage.