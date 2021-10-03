The Rossoneri coach happy for the feat from Bergamo: “We did well what was lacking in Liverpool”. On the second Atalantino goal: “There was a sensational foul …”

Stefano Pioli is particularly happy for his Milan’s feat in Bergamo: “We have to play to win every single match, we played with quality and energy – he tells Dazn after the match -. This test closes a positive period in which the the team has always responded, even in the defeats of the Champions League. It means that we are growing. ” Pasalic’s goal in the final made him a little nervous, so much so that he got a yellow card for protests: “There was a sensational foul on Atalanta’s second goal, I don’t understand how you can not see it, but I don’t care … – assures the Rossoneri coach -. The important thing is to win and I am too satisfied with the performance of my team. Tonali talks about the Scudetto goal? “.

European lesson – Diaz, Leao and Rebic drove the Bergamo defense crazy: “I asked my strikers for an important effort, but I think it’s better for them to run forward – explains Pioli -. With technical quality and great spirit we can afford it, and this happens because the preparation of the match and what you see on the pitch go hand in hand. In general, I believe that Serie A is improving because many coaches offer a more intense game, as happens in Europe. In this sense, the Champions League is there. served a lot “. On the returns of Ibrahimovic and Giroud after the break: “I can’t wait for them to come back, they are two great champions, but tonight I want to congratulate Leao and Rebic … when they are there, it is clear that we have a lot more depth”.

Kessie super titular – His Milan has been growing steadily since the beginning of 2020: “It’s a two-year journey, but now we don’t have to be satisfied, but we must remain humble and respect our opponents – smiles Pioli -. Tonight we did well what we missed in Liverpool’s first half hour. , we have been very dynamic and have not given points of reference “. Finally, on Kessie’s performance after the red against Atletico: “I never had any doubts about Franck’s behavior, the contract events exist but he played an amazing match. High level from everyone, but his in particular was a an excellent match from a physical and technical point of view. He remains a very titular player for this team, but like other members of the squad. “

October 3, 2021 (change October 3, 2021 | 23:11)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.