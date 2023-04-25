One goal after another. After the semi-final of the Champions League, Stefano Pioli finds a fundamental success against Lecce in the race for fourth place, which coincides with the 100th victory on the Milan bench (including victories on penalties). Comebacks to the photo finish, goals, penalties: from the return to Europe to the Scudetto, here is a selection of the 10 most iconic and important successes of his Rossoneri career.