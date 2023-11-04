Nothing of what he had imagined, and obviously prepared, came to fruition. The change of system didn’t work, the double attacker didn’t work, the substitutions didn’t work, Jovic and Okafor once again didn’t arrive. And, sadly it’s no longer news, two more have been added to the already endless list of players lying in the infirmary: Hernandez, who didn’t even go to the bench due to ankle problems, and Krunic, who remained in the locker room at half-time for muscle problems to be evaluated. In practice, in the second half Milan had a total of ten players out due to injury.

confusion

—

At the end of the match Pioli is obviously the portrait of bitterness, as we have seen few other times. “What happened? What happened was that we didn’t play the match we wanted and could play. The longer the match went on, the more we lost clarity. In the previous matches, even without winning, the performances were there, but tonight there were “There was little quality and too much confusion. Everything should worry us a bit, the performance wasn’t up to par. We need to do something more in many situations.” The fact that PSG is now on the horizon is used by the coach as a starting point to try to be reborn. “With PSG we only have one result and we will have to play a great match from all aspects. But I believe that after such a disappointment it is better to prepare for a similar match. I am sure that I have important characteristics available in the offensive department. My choices today were dictated by the absences of Pulisic and Chukwueze. The fans’ boos are right, especially at me. We have to do much better, the level of play cannot be that of tonight, and I have everything available to work well. If the performances don’t arrive it means I have to work better, the responsibility is mine.”