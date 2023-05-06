The Rossoneri coach commented on the success against Lazio as follows: “We are compact and solid, now head to Inter. Rafa? We are able to play a great game even without him”

The first news is positive. The fans were waiting for reassurances about Leao – who went out after ten minutes with a muscle problem – and Stefano Pioli chased away some clouds, even if the Portuguese’s conditions are still to be assessed. The grimaces, gestures and mood on the bench suggest that perhaps there is something more serious, but Pioli minimized: “He stopped in time, then we’ll see tomorrow. At the end of the game he was serene, he felt good, not I think it’s a very serious thing.” Thus spoke the Rossoneri coach, fresh from the two slaps given to Lazio. “We played a great match, now there’s plenty of time to recover in view of the semi-final against Inter.”

Satisfaction — See also Russia will go to the last resort to play the World Cup and other tournaments The first praise is for Bennacer, protagonist of the 1-0 goal. “He played a great match in both phases, we’re talking about a strong player who needs to be 100% physically to perform at his best.” Pioli also gave a different tactical key: “With three midfielders we’re a more compact and solid team. I can use them in the build-up and in the insertion phase. The team is doing well, we can see the difference. We’ve changed almost all the players compared to in the match against Cremonese, we were lucid and brilliant. There will be plenty of time to recover in view of the derby. We will have the necessary energy to face a match like this”.

Head to Inter — Now Pioli can focus on Inter. “I tried to be clear-headed and concentrated for these league games, and I think I succeeded. We feel emotion and happiness. We have to enjoy it until 20:59 on 10 May. We deserved this big stage and we must do everything to honor it to the best”. See also The draw for the Champions League: Napoli, Milan and Inter attack the top players in Europe

Theo — Chapter Theo. The Frenchman scored a goal with his hat off. He started from his half of the field and then put it in after sixty meters ball and chain. At the end of the game Pioli hugged him, the two smiled, but he didn’t reveal what they said. “Theo is a great player, he just needed to recover after the World Cup. He must have the obsession with becoming the best left back in the world. If you have it, then you can reach the maximum.”

May 6th – 5.33pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pioli #reassures #Leao #stopped #time #hes #serene #Theo #top