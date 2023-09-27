The Milan coach spoke like this after the success against Cagliari: “Not an easy match, good at turning it around. Loftus-Cheek? He’s complete”

Stefano Pioli can consider himself satisfied. He won two games in a row, got excellent responses from his players and finally saw an excellent Adli: “I’m very happy for him – said the Rossoneri coach after the match -, he’s been playing this role since July 10th with personality. He even watches his teammates’ games again.”

long rose — In short, promoted. But not just him: Okafor, Loftus-Cheek and Tomori scored against Cagliari. Two of the 10 new faces of the summer transfer market: “Now the squad is long, it was a goal and the club satisfied me. I don’t have many players and I prefer it, but I have a few and all ready to play. You can pay something immediately , but in the long term we will have benefits. And maybe even fewer injuries. I won’t make the changes just for the many games, but to keep the team’s level high. Today we were very good at turning it around.” See also The impressive record that Julián Álvarez can reach in his last game in River

individuals — Two words for Loftus-Cheek: “Ruben is strong, very complete, he manages to give us everything: insertion, physical, he’s also good on dead balls. It’s very important, but given that he hasn’t played much in recent years he needs to be managed.” Chapter Reijnders: “He is also great. I would like him between the lines even more. He has remarkable intelligence and technical clarity. Not to mention that Musah can also play as a midfielder, and this makes me feel comfortable in replacing Krunic” . Pioli closed with two words on the new stadium: “The future of a great club depends on the passion of San Siro, but also on innovation and an owned stadium. As Italian football we are behind. The new stadium will make the club even more glorious and competitive.”