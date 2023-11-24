At Milanello it’s time for imperatives. It is imperative to return to victory in the championship (it has been missing since 7 October), it is imperative to do it at San Siro (two knockouts in the last two outings), it is imperative to do it just a few days before the decisive Champions League match against Dortmund. Pioli is going through a period of great turbulence, also due to the massacre of injuries, but the primary objective is not to lose clarity: “During the break we analyzed what we were unable to do in the previous four matches and therefore we must demonstrate knowing how and where to improve. How have I lived these days? I work and I have to be focused on what I do. Never like this time, words don’t count, but facts. It’s not necessary to find culprits, but solutions. For the rest, I know what it represents my role: many honors and many burdens. Camarda? First of all, talent has no age, and he has talent. Destiny sometimes creates certain situations for you, we must be good at accompanying him with serenity and tranquility, he is very young but temperamentally he’s already mature. He’s ready to give us a hand if the opportunity arises.” Then, a thought for Astori: “This is Davide’s match, who grew up here and became captain of Fiorentina, tomorrow there will be an important initiative through his Foundation”.