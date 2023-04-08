Thus the Rossoneri coach after the draw against Empoli: “De Ketelaere does everything he has to do, he will give his contribution. Napoli? They will be as strong as always, we will be careful”

Stefano Pioli saves the performance. Obviously not the result, because after having scored four goals against Napoli, the goal was to beat Empoli as well, but the match did. “We were intense, dangerous and energetic, especially in the second half, but the ball didn’t go in.” The Rossoneri coach spoke to Sky after the match: “I see a healthy team, even if it’s not the result we wanted”.

De Ketelaere — Pioli dribbled the question relating to the second lines. None of the “reserves” had an impact, from Origi to De Ketelaere: “Goals are expected from the forwards. I repeat, we created several chances, even with the attacking midfielders. The team played a good game, but something was missing. Clear. De Ketelaere is ready to give his contribution and he will. He works intensely in training, I’m happy.” Pioli continues: “It’s been a long time since we played with this intensity, but in the end we have to be clear: we are Milan, we won 4-0 in Naples and we wanted to win tonight. We are very sorry for this. For me we are returning to high levels. Our game is improving and I’m sure of it.” See also W Series, no money: no races in the USA and Mexico. Title to Chadwick

Naples — A comment also on the match against the Azzurri, scheduled for April 12 at San Siro. The quarter-finals of the Champions League are up for grabs: “I didn’t do any genius in Naples, I just fielded a good team. There were reasons for Maradona, we’ll have them on Wednesday too. I expect a strong Naples like it was last Sunday. At the first real chance we scored and we had space, today they were closed. Situations change and maybe we can even change something in the defensive phase and in the construction.”

