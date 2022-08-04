The summer as a champion of Italy is about to end: Stefano Pioli rested by the sea, from Sicily to Forte dei Marmi, a long wave of “red and black flags and shirts”. He has been back at Milanello for over a month: nine days and he will be in the league again. From the sea to the mountains: he will try to keep the top of Serie A. “It was a beautiful summer, to try and repeat”.