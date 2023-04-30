So the Rossoneri coach after the draw against the Giallorossi: “When a team closes it’s always difficult to play, but we need more to qualify for the Champions League”

Pioli catches Roma at the last second. Milan thanks Saelemaekers, the man you don’t expect, and gets a little point from the Olimpico, remaining level on points with the giallorossi. Curiosity: in the whole game there were two shots on goal, those of goals from Abraham and the Belgian, which arrived in added time. “We lost two points, today we’re all going home unhappy.”

The analysis — This is Pioli’s analysis: “We controlled the match, it’s a pity we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities. Roma never concede a goal at home, sorry. Then over time we dropped in lucidity and brilliance, it’s not the result we wanted. We’re fine , then today was a strange game. Out of 106 minutes, there were 49 players. It’s difficult to have pace like that, too many breaks. It’s a point that helps us improve, but in any case we don’t go home happy and content”. See also F1 | McLaren MCL36: more news than expected in Barcelona

Rhythm — The keyword is rhythm. Pioli underlined the lack of fluidity of play and the various interruptions during the match. Fouls, yellow cards, pushes. “The decisive cue was missing, the final pass and obviously a bit of pace in the ball lap – Pioli said after the match – It’s not true that we didn’t attack the match, on the contrary. We can do better, but to give pace we need to be in two. When the opponents all get under the ball it’s difficult to play, there were a lot of interruptions. It wasn’t easy.”

Leao — Chapter Leao, decisive with the assist for Saelemaekers. The Portuguese fiddled for eighty minutes, accelerating several times, and finally served the right ball to the Belgian: “He should have asked for more depth, because when we did it we created good chances. There were interesting situations where we would have could have done better. With today’s match we will play seven games in 21 days between the league and the Champions League. We will have Cremonese, Lazio, Spezia, Juve, then obviously the derby. If we want to get to the top four we have to accelerate in Serie A, otherwise it becomes risky “. See also The 5 key footballers of America against Atlas

April 29, 2023 (change April 29, 2023 | 20:47)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pioli #pace #breaks #points #lost #accelerate