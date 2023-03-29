Children’s Friend Award. Among the winners: Pioli, D’Ambrosio, Perin, Pinamonti and Rovella

On Wednesday 29 March at 19:00 at the Lampo Gallery in via Valtellina 7 in Milan, on the occasion of the presentation of the 18th Amici dei Bambini Tournament, the US Aldini Bariviera, in collaboration with Ai.Bi., will award the 2022 prizes: Friend of Children … An Example for them

The evening will be hosted by Ivan Zazzaronidirector of Corriere dello Sport-Stadio.

They will be awarded in their respective categories, among others

Claudio Lotito (President of SS Lazio)

Stefano Pioli (AC Milan manager)

Danilo D’Ambrosio (FC Internazionale player)

Mattia Perin (Juventus Football Club Spa player)

Alessio Romagnoli (SS Lazio player)

Andrea Pinamonti (US Sassuolo player)

Nicolò Rovella (AC Monza player)

Gerhard Comper (President South Tyrol)

Stefano Marchetti (General Manager AS Cittadella)

Claudio Ranieri (coach Cagliari Calcio)

Angelo Carbone (Ac Milan Youth Sector Manager)

Christian Lantignotti (AC Milan Under 17 Manager)

Paolo Masini (Sporting Director SG Varesina Calcio)

Monica Bertini (journalist and SportMediaset presenter)

Salvatore Malfitano (Gazzetta dello Sport journalist)

Children’s Friend Award, the event

During the event the charitable purpose of the tournament will be illustrated, the proceeds of which will go to support the ChildrenxLaPace project by Ai.Bi. Children’s friends to continue to ensure protection, care and support for children and families affected by the war in Ukraine. One year after the beginning of the conflict, Amici dei Bambini has reached over 750 families left in Ukraine and 125,200 refugees in Moldova. 200 people, including children and adults, have found hospitality in Italy in the Pan di Zucchero for La Pace and with families close to the association.

At 21, after the award ceremonywill be held a dinner during which some jerseys will be auctioned off of Serie A players and the proceeds of which will go to the Insuperabili team.

Back to the tournament, will be reserved for the 2010 Beginners category, will take place from 12 April to 11 June 2023 at the Aldini sports center in Milan in via Felice Orsini 78/84, and will feature 38 professional and amateur teams. Among the companies registered, the following stand out: AC Milan, FC Internazionale Milano, Hellas Verona FC, FCTorino, AC Monza and US Cremonese.

