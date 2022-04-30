The dream is really close but Stefano Pioli does not change register and on the eve of the match against Fiorentina asks his “warm heart and cold head. We won against Lazio because we believed in it and we must do this tomorrow too”.

The Scudetto

–

No stretches, no thoughts too far ahead, even if there are still two points ahead of Inter after the Nerazzurri’s misstep in Bologna: “Concentration and desire to do our job well to the end: none of us are thinking about May 22 , but see you tomorrow. The predictions change from week to week: what matters is tomorrow. The best thing is to think about the next match – these are the words of the Rossoneri coach -. I have seen attention, determination and generosity that are the characteristics that will be needed. tomorrow. Head and legs will count. However, matches are often decided by episodes. ” And on Fiorentina: “He plays a nice intense, fast, aggressive football that will create difficulties for us. We will have to concentrate on our performance because we can affect that and when we play as Milan we can take the 3 points.”