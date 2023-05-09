Stefano Pioli is ready, his Milan as well. On Leao instead … “Rafael will try to push tomorrow morning. Either he plays from 1′ or he won’t even be on the bench”. In short, a decision that slips a few hours before the match that can decide a season, the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Inter at San Siro. The Rossoneri coach analysed: “The Nerazzurri are very strong, we’ll need a top-level match. We’re ready, what can this derby decide? Mental energies”.