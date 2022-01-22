The coach spoke on the eve of the match against the Bianconeri: “Mine is a team that plays with strength, conviction and determination. Being able to win would be very important for our ranking. Ibra can be decisive “

After the sinking with Spezia, Stefano Pioli has put himself in close marking on his players. A bit like in this beautiful photo with Giroud at Milanello. On the other hand he was a stopper. Close ranks to resume marching compact and aligned because the horizon is uncertain with Juve and Inter at the gates. In the worst case scenario, if everything goes to pieces in both matches, the Devil after the derby could find himself at -8 from the Nerazzurri (even virtual -11, considering that Inter have one game less). If, on the other hand, everything goes well – Rossoneri winners with Juve and Inter Milan – after the derby Milan could find themselves at +1 (virtual -2 with the match less than their cousins). Two very different scenarios that would strongly guide the path of the Pioli gang. See also Barcelona is not lucky even in the draws: Naples was the worst possible rival

Quality – However, calculations that the coach does not make, a man accustomed to the concreteness of thinking aimed only at tomorrow, and never at the day after tomorrow. “To do well with Juve, we have many qualities at our technical and mental level. This is a team that plays with strength, conviction and determination. Our ranking is good, it is evident, as it is equally evident that Juve did not make a great start but we face it at a time when they are very well and therefore a normal performance will not be enough. It will take a high-level one and we have the skills to do it. In any case, it will be neither a crossroads nor a turning point. An important match, yes, but not yet decisive. Then, of course, being able to win would be very important for our ranking. Is Ibra struggling to score at the San Siro? He had his chances, he failed to exploit them, tomorrow we won’t have ten scoring chances but there will be situations in which he can be decisive “. See also Coulibaly thanks James for his decisive help after suffering a heart attack

“Leao can still grow” – The important thing will be to channel anger into the right path for the arbitration wrong that took place with Spezia, without forgetting that it was a game to be closed before finding himself with water in the throat in the final. “I expect a balanced match, the team values ​​are high, it will be a challenge in which to fight ball after ball and fight centimeter by centimeter – says Pioli -. During the week I saw attentive and determined players, and when you develop the week like this, you expect the same thing in the match. ” Starting with Leao, of course: “He has grown above all in his willingness to work and collaborate. He is strong, but he must not be satisfied because he can be even more decisive in the final result. It has improved because of him, which is what happens when someone wants to reach higher levels. That said, making players grow is part of a manager’s duties. Especially young people, who must be followed and need advice “. Then he smiles when he is compared to Pulp Fiction’s “Mr. Wolf”, the one who “solves problems”: “I like it as a definition because a coach’s job is to give solutions. There will be difficulties tomorrow, Juve defends well, they have increased the height of their pressure and therefore we will need a very high technical level of our games “. See also Scudetto race, Champions and ... What are Milan and Juve playing tonight

