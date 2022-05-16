Milan-Atalanta: Leao and Theo Hernandez spread the Goddess. “Pioli is on fire”, sings San Siro

The Milan knocks out theAtalanta with two beautiful goals signed by Rafael Leao (eleven in the league for the Portuguese) e Theo Hernandez (He started ball and chain from his own penalty area with a progression from the fifteenth century and a technique that only the great champions possess: the jewel of the Frenchman recalled those of the past Weah And Shevchenko) and flies to one point from the Scudetto (we need a tie with the Sassuolo on the last day that would make the victory of theInter on the Sampdoria). San Siro was a celebration of Rossoneri colors for the entire 90 minutes of the match, but even more exciting was the tribute to the team at the triple final whistle of Orsato. And the chorus sung by the over 70 thousand present is thrilling: “Pioli is on fire”, with which the Milan fans celebrated all their love for the Emilian coach. And the coach of the Devil danced with the fans. “I had to say goodbye, it was the last game. It’s a year that make us excited. The work is not finished yet, we need a week in which we have to work hard and be calm”, he explained to Dazn.

Pioli is on fire, the people of Milan sing and the Rossoneri coach dances with the fans. Video

Milan, one point for the Scudetto. Pioli: “I showed the guys an interview with Bryant …”

“I am experiencing normal weeks a Milanello because I see the guys calm and calm and who work in the right way. I see the boys focused and confident. The fans today gave us a great boost. I think about doing another week like this. I showed the guys an interview with Kobe Bryant in which he said that, despite the 2-0 in the NBA playoffs, the work was not yet finished. And the same goes for us, we have done a lot, but not everything yet. So concentration, determination and serenity “, the words of Stefano Pioli on the eve of the week that will decide the Scudetto. L’Interwinning a Cagliari, has shown that she has not given up and that she will fight until the last minute of the championship, making life as difficult as possible for her cousins ​​in this sprint that assigns the championship. The Milan he will therefore be called to close the games on the Sassuolo field. To realize the dream of the 19th tricolor one point is still missing …

