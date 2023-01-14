The Rossoneri coach after the 2-2 draw in Lecce: “We have to start over from today’s second half, with that energy and that strength, to better face the Super Cup match against Inter. It’s a trophy we’re aiming for”

Stefano Pioli cannot be happy after the 2-2 draw in Lecce, second in a row in the league. “We took the wrong approach – he says to Dazn’s microphones -, it is clear that in the first half we got everything wrong we could have done wrong, starting with many avoidable mistakes. In the second half we had a good reaction, we could have even won, but we absolutely can and must do better. Did the thought of the Super Cup with Inter have an influence? No, we arrived wearing the disappointment of the draw with Roma and the elimination from the Italian Cup, I expected to start today in the best way. The mistake on the first Goal complicated the match, but we have to have the ability to stay clear-headed. Theo’s substitution? Only to improve play on the flanks.” See also Milanists ready to invade Verona: no restrictions, half Bentegodi will be Rossoneri

Concerns — The AC Milan coach then went back to the team’s mental approach: “Are you worried? It’s hard to tell if the team is too worried or a little light-hearted. If you’re worried, prepare the match as accurately as possible, I don’t see them worried. It’s true that in terms of points we are in line with last year, we can play much better, be more precise in all areas of the pitch, avoiding trivial mistakes that complicate your matches. Can Napoli recover? We don’t think about it now, we have to recover our game and resume to win consistently. The performance will have to be evaluated well to understand why we started so badly”.

Towards Riad — Super cup chapter: “We have to start again from today’s second half, with that energy and that strength to better face the final in Riyadh. It’s a trophy we’re aiming for, against a great opponent with whom there’s a great rivalry. By then I hope to recover Rebic and I hope to have Maignan and Ibra back soon, as a whole we are all stronger and more convinced, even if from the point of view of the market we have no shortcomings in the workforce, quite the contrary”. See also Ambrosini: "My Milan was special. Leao like Henry. Pioli? A modern coach"

