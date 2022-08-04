Pioli in Gazzetta: “I don’t look at the opponents, we are Milan. CDK? I convinced him like this”

Milan coach Stefano Pioli, guest in the editorial office of the Gazzetta dello Sport, talked about the seasonal goals, the newcomer Charles De Ketelaere, the transfer market and the rivals for the Scudetto. His interview on newsstands on the Gazzetta dello Sport on Friday



#Pioli #Gazzetta #dont #opponents #Milan #CDK #convinced #Video #Gazzetta.it