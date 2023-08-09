Thus the Rossoneri coach after winning the Berlusconi Trophy: “The championship is our first objective. The new players? They are excellent players, I’m happy”

August football, summer friendlies, but in the meantime Milan have started off on the right foot. The Rossoneri won the first trophy dedicated to Silvio Berlusconi by beating Monza on penalties. “And now we’re aiming to win the first championship, our first goal is to do well there.” This is Stefano Pioli’s thought after the match.

“We want to be protagonists” — “We kept the pitch well – said the Rossoneri coach – but we certainly have to make better use of what we create. We have seen it in all the friendlies. We create a lot, but we collect little. We have to work on it. It has been three years since we returned to be competitive. There are six or seven clubs that start with the idea of ​​winning or finishing in the top 4. We are among them. We want to be protagonists in Italy and in Europe.” See also Champions League sprint, six teams in 9 points: the schedule for the final rush

new and modules — Focus on the new signings: “We’re talking about level players. They’re young, but with experience. It’s clear they’ll have to settle in, but I have the right players to play some football that we like. With the arrival of Musah, we’re complete in midfield . Reijnders is an intelligent boy, Loftus is a quality player, then there are Pobega and Krunic. It’s a good department. We can play with different formations. Chukwueze can give us a lot on the wing. Okafor can be a second striker, l “The winger and the centre-forward. They’re all fitting in very well. I’m happy with the group.”

