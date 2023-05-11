So the Rossoneri coach after the defeat: “Inter were better in the first half, us in the second half. Leao on the return? I hope so…”

One-two at the start and Milan is gone. Pioli returns home with two straight right hooks to the face, a heavy knockout that wipes out the good performances seen in the last few games, above all the 2-0 against Lazio. Without Leao and with Bennacer injured after only fifteen minutes, Milan sinks in the derby. And now we will need a company to return. “Inter played better in the first half and scored two goals, we may have done better in the second half. It must also be said that up to the seventh minute the Nerazzurri had not yet entered our box, then they scored”.

The analysis — These are Pioli’s words: “The Nerazzurri put in more quality and we missed more balls. We have to believe it though, matches change, episodes can upset even a result that has already been written. We will try to do better in the second leg”. The Rossoneri coach analyzed the game like this, conditioned by the two goals at the start: “We wanted to be intense, compact and aggressive, but we didn’t succeed. Inter got the better of the duels. The match was complicated from the point of mentally and tactically. In the second half, however, I saw a great reaction. And that’s what we’ll have to do on 16 May.” See also "Insults, punches, beers on children": the nightmare of the Milan fans at the Bentegodi

Referee — And again: “We had a couple of chances to shorten the match, now we have to raise the level. We need a different performance. There is disappointment among the players, but also the will to overturn the result”. Pioli also spoke about the referee and the decisions made during the match: “he had double standards in half-and-half situations, but I won’t go into specifics”. The last comment is on Leao, absent due to an elongation to his right thigh remedied against Lazio: “Let’s see in the next few days. Six to go, I hope he can recover for the return leg”. These are the words on Bennacer instead, who went off injured after 17 minutes: “he felt a sharp pain in his knee, he doesn’t remember when he suffered the injury, but it was sore”.

May 10, 2023 (change May 11, 2023 | 00:29)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pioli #didnt #referee #weights #measures #arent #aggressive