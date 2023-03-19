The Milan coach: “We weren’t aggressive, intense, precise and attentive, too far below our possibilities. Back to the old formation? I’ll evaluate during the break”

Europe is far away, no Champions tune in Friuli. And then here’s that Milan doesn’t go for him. In the league, he has picked up one point in his last three games. Pioli is aware of the difficulties and thus comments on the defeat against Udinese: “A negative game, when the team develops it like this, halfway, when we are not aggressive, intense, precise, attentive, it means that I worked badly, making a mistake preparation. We have fallen too far below our means”.

short blanket — “Short coverage with the Champions League and the championship? No – Pioli continues to the microphones of Sky -, it’s not like that, it would be serious if we were already thinking about the Champions League. Getting in the first 4 places is too important. The levels of the last performances are not good, if we are less technical and organized we play races like this. I am disappointed with our work, we have achieved too little in the last three races. There is always concern, now we have to take advantage of the break to raise the level of play, attention, determination. Tonight we played well the match”. See also Milan, attack to the maximum: Giroud drags, now it's up to Ibrahimovic

leao — They ask him if the change of form to buffer the emergency of too many goals conceded has led to a crisis in attack. “I think that in the other races we conceded little and built up many chances, without making them. Tonight we were under pace. In the end, with Rebic and Krunic we went back to 4-2-3-1 but it wasn’t a question of formation. It was a question of quality, intensity, of many little things not put on the pitch. Leao? I asked him to be incisive, inside the game. Sometimes he starts too far from goal but he took the penalty, made some dangerous conclusions. When he gets few balls he tends to drop but he can’t take the ball that far and then think about dribbling 5-6 opponents. But I don’t feel like talking about the singles tonight, it affected the team’s negative performance, we can and must all do better”. See also MotoGP Argentina, all the new FP and race times, live on Sky and Now TV

module — You insist on the form. “We think we can go back to 4-3-2-1, we will evaluate everything, it will depend on our conditions and our opponents, we will do what is necessary to return to playing the football that suits us best and that we are capable of playing. I don’t think so. I was expecting this step backwards, there were no signs of a drop in tension, instead we started badly and ended up worse. This is the reality, we have to work. Of course we can’t win the Scudetto but we can win the mini championship of those fighting for the Champions League, we will be able to analyze and return to play as we know how”.

