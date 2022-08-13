The Rossoneri coach exalts Rebic: “He is very strong, moves well and links the game. Diaz has to score and score, De Ketelaere is very intelligent”

Stefano Pioli is increasingly convinced of the qualities of his Milan. And on Dazn’s microphones he analyzes with satisfaction the 4-2 success against Udinese on his debut in this Serie A, without forgetting what went less well: “I didn’t like having conceded the goal shortly after, we have to start better. the matches – says the Rossoneri coach -. Then we played half an hour of great football, against a very dangerous and physical opponent.

Rebic and Diaz – Among the great protagonists of the evening there is a newfound Rebic: “Ante is a very strong player – assures Pioli -. He knows how to move, he knows how to tie the game, he has all the characteristics to be important. He worked for the team, he really gave us a lot, so congratulations “. Brahim Diaz is also in great shape, after the hardships of the second half of last season: “We ask him to be present in the area and effective with assists, today he scored and scored. He worked hard. We played some balls lightly, we need to improve on this. But the team has taken a step forward on our desire and belief in our qualities. “ See also Other than Allegri's Juve: AC Milan are the real "short muzzle" specialist

Imperfect defense – The defense struggled a bit: “We conceded two goals from an inactive ball, we had to work much better. We will review everything and deal with these situations better. Sometimes we are more determined when we defend ourselves high instead of in front of our penalty area, this is a serious mistake. And we must not repeat it next Sunday against an opponent like Atalanta. ” It is forbidden to lose ground immediately: “We did the same loads as last season, it is too important to try to be ready – explains the Rossoneri coach -. We have a way of training that requires great intensity. The condition is already good. way of playing which then must lead to a certain type of physical and mental performance. Players like to play like this, we know we have to run a lot. If we run a lot and well we have the possibility of dominating the game and feeling stronger than ours opponents “. See also Milan, wake up the attack. And with Shields and Chacho that's why the feat is possible

De Ketelaere – On De Ketelaere: “The impressions are very positive, he is an intelligent guy. He can read situations in advance. He had a particular summer, he still doesn’t have the best possible condition. He was probably used to working between the lines more alone, we aim to fill those spaces with more players. There is no doubt about talent, but he comes from a different league and will need the time to understand this football. ” Finally, a joke about Bob Sinclair, Pioli is on Fire and the video that went viral: “I’m surprised you didn’t know him … I’m kidding, of course. Our fans are fantastic, with their enthusiasm they give us even more strength and energy. . The choir is always exciting, we hope it will continue for a long time. We have a good season ahead of us, we started well, we have to work because even today we have made mistakes, we will make others, we cannot think of being perfect but we have to think the most perfect as possible “. See also Milan, transfer market: goodbye and the new Vlahovic arrives. Kessie and Leao ...

August 13 – 21:25

