Thus the Rossoneri coach after the victory against Bologna: “Whoever arrives will give us a big hand, we can take away some great satisfaction. Pulisic is a quality player”

Francis Pietralla

Pioli laughs. He won 2-0 in Bologna, saw the first signs of a new team and enjoyed some of his most important tenors, namely Giroud and cleaning. Two goals, two slaps, several signals. “We saw some beautiful things…”. This is his comment at the end of the game. “We still have to work to find a balance, it’s clear, but the new players are integrating very well”.

all american — Pioli thus spoke of the transfer market and new signings. Today Pulisic, Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek played as starters, then Okafor and Chukwueze came in: “I’m satisfied. I asked the managers for certain characteristics in certain positions, strong players in one-on-one situations. A good group is being born. The new ones are giving their all to grow and get used to the new football, they’ll give us a big hand.” Pulisic seems to have already understood everything. “When I spoke to him I knew I would sign a quality player. Plus he can play left and right.” A joker. See also F1 | Nikita Mazepin positive for COVID-19, misses the Abu Dhabi GP

giroud — Giroud did nothing wrong. He scored a goal and produced a nice assist for Pulisic: “Olivier is an example, a technical and mental leader, he’s always available to help the team. He’s won a lot in his career, he’s happy here. Of course, he’s not so young anymore , he’ll catch his breath from time to time, but I’m proud to coach him.” Chapter Leao: “I talk to him every day, I try to make him understand that he has super powers. They must be made available to the team: with the ball at our feet we have a lot of quality, we must be able to sacrifice ourselves all and work even without the ball” . The latest flash is on leadership. Ibra’s farewell left a big void: “We miss Zlatan, that’s for sure, but he made everyone grow from a mentality point of view. Maignan is the one who can get close to Zlatan in terms of mental leadership and team character. See also Colombo, Fagioli, Vignato ... the Italian talents that will explode in 2022