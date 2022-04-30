From Biraghi to Saponara, in Fiorentina there are still players who shared that experience with the Milan coach. Stefano seeks revenge on Italian: so far he is under in direct clashes

The one between Pioli and Fiorentina is not a goodbye and thank you story. The reason is known, the disappearance of falconer, while the scar is still visible. He will be there forever. The Rossoneri coach was at the Franchi for a year and a half: the first season he finished eighth, the second he resigned in March. In between, a 7-1 to Roma in the Italian Cup and 6 victories in a row in 2017-18, the year of Davide’s death. Five of that group remained. This is why it is a story of crossroads.

Loyal – They say about him: “Master”, “reference”, “unique”, “a very great”. The loyalists of “piolism” are two: Milenkovic and Biraghi. Columns of Fiorentina enhanced by the coach and still there today. The first is Biraghi, taken from Pescara and made a full-fledged winger. “I was coming from a difficult period, he gave me confidence and self-esteem”. Forever grateful, and if he played for Inter two years ago it is thanks to Stefano. Chapter Two: Milenkovic. Gradual growth of him, first on the bench and then always the owner. Every now and then he turns his head off and throws her in. The Serbian speaks little, does not grant interviews, but the relationship has been excellent, 166 games and 14 goals for Fiorentina. Three this year. The latest is Riccardo Sottil, his Serie A debut thanks to Pioli after two years in the Viola’s youth sector. Eight minutes against Sampdoria in August 2018, then another 10 with Lazio in October of the same year. That summer many wanted him, but he declined every offer: “I’ll stay, I’ll get involved and convince Pioli”. He made his first appearances in Serie A with him, today is the first reinforcement of the Italian on the wing. Four goals in 28 games. See also Salernitana stops a bad Milan: 2-2. Now Inter can overtake

Goalkeepers – Dragowski is one of two viola to look at Pioli with different eyes. Less grateful. The Pole, with him on the bench, has never been a starter. First Sportiello (2017-18) and then Lafont (2018-19). Eight games in a year and a half before the temporary farewell: “he asked me to sell”, said Pioli. Stage in Empoli in January 2019. The team relegates, he plays 14 games and sets the record for saves against Atalanta (17). “I didn’t see any prospects, then I talked to Commisso and now I’m here”. After two seasons as a starter he ended up on the bench to the advantage of Terracciano, who had always played second in Florence. Now no longer. Almost 4 months with Pioli, two games against Lazio and Cagliari. To these is added Riccardo Saponara, 20 games with Pioli in 2017-18, the year of the death of Davide Astori, very close to Ricky.

Eye – The last ‘ghost’ is on the bench, next to him a few meters. Vincenzo Italiano is a sort of black beast of Pioli. In three comparisons he has remedied one victory and two defeats, both heavy. The first in La Spezia, 2-0 away, the second to Franchi this year (4-3). The first match ended with Stefano’s 3-0 victory, October 2020. It was the unbeaten Milan born in the post lockdown, a brace from Leao and a goal from Theo. Forward was the baby Colombo, in defense Mattia Gabbia, on the bench Hauge and Calhanoglu. In the end, not much has changed. Who knows how it will go at the end of Sunday. Up for grabs is a nice piece of the Scudetto. See also It is valid for the Cup, it will weigh on the championship race: Milan and Inter, unlocking to start again

