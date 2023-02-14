Roma (DBA-Stats Perform)

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli expects to enjoy the confrontation against Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte today, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Milan meets Tottenham in the knockout stages of the continental championship for the first time since 2014, and Conte won eight of his last nine confrontations with Milan, and joined Pioli and Simone Inzaghi, coach of Inter Milan, Luciano Spalletti, coach of Napoli, and Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, in the list of Italian coaches who They took their teams to the Champions League elimination rounds.

When asked about the strongest Italian coach who reached the playoffs, Pioli replied: “Ancelotti is a model, but so is Conte and Spalletti.”

He added, “There are a lot of good coaches, we have a good school and important characteristics.”

Pioli explained, “Conte is a great coach and one of the few colleagues who called me to congratulate me on winning the Italian league title last season.”

Pioli concluded by saying, “It will be a difficult challenge. It will be a competition to qualify for the quarter-finals. One week ago they beat Manchester City. It will be a great match and we have to perform well during it.”