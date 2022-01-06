“I was sure I had made a good stop, there was a need to breathe and work with the right intensity. This match is a very good sign in view of the second round.” Stefano Pioli is satisfied after the 3-1 against Roma, which temporarily brings Milan closer to leaders Inter. “Now head to Venezia, we have to concentrate – says the Rossoneri coach to Dazn -. We are few and we will have to be ready. These are three important points, but it is continuity that makes the difference. The goal for us is to improve the points. conquered last year “.

Super Tonali

–

Pioli then also focuses on the individuals: “Leao’s return was precious because it has different characteristics from the others, but in general we interpreted the match well. Together with the club, the managers and the players, the work is continuous, daily, but for it is a pleasure for me to train such helpful and generous guys “. Mention for Kalulu: “On the pitch he has an incredible personality, he is fast, intelligent, strong. It no longer surprises me, I am happy for him and for Gabbia who have been ready. We have also conceded little for the effective work of the two central players. Tonight a lot of things worked, we almost always found good solutions “. Closing for Tonali: “He played an amazing game, he was continuous, lucid and attentive. He is growing a lot, he is strong-willed and still has ample room for growth, I don’t know how many 2000 are at his level”.