The umpteenth crossroads corresponds to the umpteenth enterprise. To be done without several key players, trying to come up with some tactical device capable of shuffling the cards, hoping that some element a little subdued will find vitality. In short, nothing new under the Milanello sun for Stefano Pioli. Who has done many businesses in two years, but this would obviously have a special value. On the other hand, he said it too, after the draw with Juve. Derby won: Milan back in the running for the Scudetto. Derby not won: let’s watch our backs, which is wiser.

Confidence

–

“We are fighting for the very high ranking and this is the important thing – said Pioli during the conference -. It means being competitive. With Juve we had determination and quality but we missed a bit in the last few meters, which we will have to find tomorrow. It is a game that weighs a lot because it is a derby and because two teams at the top of the table face each other. Inter are following a very important path, with great continuity, we have had a decline and I hope that we have not yet been able to give our best. We can still do a lot of good. Winning would give you great confidence, positivity and strength and three important points. Unfortunately Ibra and Rebic will not be there, while Tomori has done a great job and will be available, even if I don’t think from the beginning. Is this my first derby without Ibra? Sorry, we have grown a lot with him, but now we have to show that we are strong even without him. And anyway Giroud is an international striker, he has great maturity, presence and is ready “.