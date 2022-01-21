Pioli changes 2, Allegri 4: Milan-Juve, the probable formations
In the postponement of the 23rd matchday of Serie A, Milan and Juve compete against each other at the San Siro. After their respective matches in the last round, against Spezia and Udinese, Pioli and Allegri make some changes: here are their probable formations
#Pioli #Allegri #MilanJuve #probable #formations #Video #Gazzettait
Capello: “Zlatan? I immediately asked Juve to take him. I just wanted him.”
If today Ibra is Ibra, much credit goes to the first coach he had in Italy, who wanted him in...
Leave a Reply