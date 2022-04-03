The coach presents the challenge of the postponement: “My group is ready. Ibra will be there, he lives with his ailments but has great fortitude”

The awareness that it is the key moment of the season, but also the safety and the desire to face it in the best possible way, strengthened by one’s condition. Stefano Pioli is calm on the eve of Milan-Bologna, and focused on a challenge “which is delicate, because Bologna are strong and highly motivated”. But Milan are too: “The group worked well, those who stayed here and those who returned (albeit with different moods) from the national teams. The calendar will be complicated for everyone, we have to think about one match at a time.” .

The coach tries to give his entire squad the maximum motivation: “I expect more from everyone because I know and appreciate their qualities. What we have done up to now does not count anymore. Everyone can contribute to these 8 decisive matches”. Pioli underlines that Milan depends only on himself, when they ask him about Juve-Inter this evening: “I will definitely look at it, but very detached. It no longer counts what others do, but we depend on ourselves.” See also Fever for Tonali: will he heal in time for Cagliari? Giroud is in a group

And to those who ask him if what he is experiencing is the highest point of his career, Pioli replies: “I work so that the next one is the highest”. The reference to the championship is not too hidden either.

Full service follows

April 3, 2022 (change April 3, 2022 | 09:47)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pioli #Bologna #motivated #work #top