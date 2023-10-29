The Milan coach after the 2-2 draw with Napoli: “The mistake was conceding the first goal, we mentally put a team we were dominating back into the game. The substitutions? If my players want explanations I’ll give them to them”

Stefano Pioli, reviewing the missed opportunities by his Milan, despairs after the 2-2 draw against Maradona against Napoli: “There is a bitter taste in the mouth after the double advantage. What is certain is that if we had lost this too we would have to talk about a particularly unfortunate moment… The mistake was conceding the first goal, we mentally put a Napoli back into the game that we had dominated in the first half. We were not passive even in the second half, but two goals are too few. It’s a shame, the performance there was, leaving with a point is sorry”.

He then focuses on the lack of concreteness of his team in front of the goal: "I hope it is a temporary situation – he says to Dazn's microphones -, but it is above all important to have many opportunities, to have a proactive game. We must continue to grow and improve, the level of the players opponents in the league and in the Champions League is very high and we start with the ambition of winning. For the scudetto we know that we are not alone, there are at least 3-4 teams of the highest level. Then we will see what my destiny will be, I have learned that It's best not to think too far ahead."

changes discussed — Leao and Giroud did not accept the change. Pioli explains it like this: "We needed fresh energy, we played a lot in the last period. The changes are made to improve the team, they were a bit tired. If they want explanations I'll give them to them." Finally, the point about Maradona's injured players: "Kalulu shouldn't have played, we don't know if it's a contusion or something worse. Pulisic was struggling with his flexor, I didn't want to risk it. Pellegrino has a bad ankle sprain, he was no longer able to run ".