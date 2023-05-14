Another slap. This time stronger, also straight to the face. Milan fell in La Spezia and at the end of the game they even ended up reporting to the ultras, under the away sector. Everyone is there, even Pioli, with arms folded in the second row. “They just stimulated us to give more.” Also because the next challenge is one that needs to be prepared perfectly.

Eyes on Inter

—

Pioli does not mince words. In his head, in that of the players and in that of the managers there is the Champions League. The return match against Inter. It starts from 2-0 for Inzaghi: “Today there was a lack of continuity, we could have played a better game in terms of pace. It was balanced, in the second half we disunited and we often have to be dangerous. Today’s match complicates our future in the league”. From here we talk about the derby: “We play to make history. The first leg result doesn’t give us any advantages, but we have to think we can beat Inter if we play our football. We need energy, mentality, attention. We can play a lot better than we did today.” Here he confirms it: “We have the Champions League in mind and it’s normal to be like this. We were disappointed with the first leg, it’s true, but we know that our season passes through the championship and qualification for the next Champions Cup. On Tuesday we will have to a great match. We have to come from behind two goals, and we have to believe in it.”