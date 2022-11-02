Perhaps the most performing attacking midfielder of piolism. Before the arrival of the Rossoneri coach Hakan Calhanoglu he had played different roles: midfielder, attacking winger, even play on a couple of occasions. Pioli took him aside and told him outright that he would play as an attacking midfielder. The main role of 4-2-3-1. Excellent results: 11 goals and 9 assists in 2019/20, 9 goals and 12 assists the following season, before signing with Inter on a free transfer.